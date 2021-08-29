Revived Witch, Yostar Games’ upcoming pixel art RPG that features gorgeous 3D environments and Live 2D motion, is now open for sign-ups for its Closed Beta Test. The CBT itself will run from September 15th at 10:00 AM to the 23rd at 04:00 AM (UTC-7), but sign-ups are open from now until September 12th at 23:59 PM (UTC-7).

Revived Witch is a visual treat of an RPG that features an exciting journey amid magic and chaos, following one witch’s quest to recover her lost memory. The CBT for the EN server will let players in on a special sneak peek at the game, as well as offer tons of in-game goodies for those who successfully join the CBT. This includes more than 100 summons, as well as unlockable characters’ L2D motions.

Specifically, there will be CBT Login Rewards that include 2 Large Soul Cryolite (20-time Summons), as well as Daily Magic Supply that contains 1 Large Soul Cryolite and 4 Stamina Elixir Daily. There will also be 7-Day Login Rewards that will provide players with Arcana, an SSR character, simply by logging in for 7 days in order to score a total of 15 summons. At launch, those who participated in the CBT will receive a Unique Avatar Frame after clearing Chapter 2-13, as well as a Secret EX Doll (Limited) after clearing Chapter 3-18.

To register for the Closed Beta Test, simply sign up with your email account on the Revived Witch official website (for Android users). A reminder will be sent to you before the CBT begins. If you’re eager to know more about the game, you can take a look at the gorgeous embedded trailer above that shows brand new footage about the titular witch’s journey.

