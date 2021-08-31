The Last Campfire is an interesting and mysterious puzzle-based game that's available on mobile, console, and PC. In the beginning, you see a group of adorable, cloth-like beings who will remind some gamers of the iconic Traveller from Journey.

You take on the role of Ember, who appears to be lost and separated from a group that is trying to explore the ancient underground lands. You try to uncover the world's history while also trying to save others that have become trapped there.

After going through an initial prologue section, you'll meet with a ghost who is trying to guide those who are lost. The friendly apparition lights up a cozy campfire. Here the adventure truly begins and now you know why it's called the Last "Campfire". But, if you are confused about a couple of things early on, here are a few basic The Last Campfire tips for you.