It definitely seems like there’s a lot going on over at Com2uS, as its real-time PvP strategy-slash-card game Summoners War: Lost Centuria is now celebrating a massive Season 5 update. The latest season features an all-new Alliance Battle, as well as new monsters and a brand new spell for players to get their hands on.

Summoners War: Lost Centuria expands the fantasy RPG franchise’s world through two new monsters - Dias the Death Knight and Galleon the Pirate Captain. The former is a Hero grade monster with a Dark attribute that can grant Unrecoverable on all enemies. The damage dealt is based on Dias' MAX HP. The latter is another Hero grade Water monster that can grant ATK UP on all allies as well as DEF DOWN on all foes. The new Summoner Spell “Imperfect Revival”, on the other hand, can revive an ally.

Season 5’s Alliance Battle lets players challenge rivals as indicated by the members’ Summoner Level and EXP. The latest update also features improvements to the Battle Pass rewards, as well as changes to the pass point reward for Assassin missions. There are four new transmog products that feature Elite Witch Megan, Goddess of War Camilla, Band Leader Shannon, and Astrologer Seara, along with four Soha emoticons.

If you’re eager to join in on the Season 5 festivities, you can download Summoners War: Lost Centuria on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also catch all the heart-stopping action on the brand new trailer that showcases all the Season 5 goodness in the embedded YouTube clip above.

