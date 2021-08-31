1
To begin with, we have I am Dead from Annapurna Interactive. The story starts with the death of a museum curator called Shelmerston. After this, he meets up with the ghost of his dog and after their reunion, they set off to an island from a volcanic eruption.
I am Dead, focuses on your decision skills by putting you in multiple situations where a single choice could change the fate of the island. The ultimate aim is to save the island and its people from the upcoming natural hazard.
Dead Cells
One of the best roguelike indie titles for Switch, Dead Cells, is about a creature that was formed following a failed science experiment. In the beginning, you will have to acquire a dead body to control the cells and gradually develop into a proper living being.
The game features evolving levels, where each stage's difficulty randomly changes according to the previous run and the player’s performance. The game has tons of dungeons and bosses to challenge.
Hades
Interested in Greek mythology? Hades is a must-try indie title that gives you a broader outlook of Greek mythology. In this action dungeon crawler, you will play as the son of Hades, Zagreus and help him escape and reach Mount Olympus.
You will use various combinations of attacks by finding multiple weapons. There are numerous treasures to gather along the way too. These will let you buy multiple items and weapons that are quite important to the hack and slash combat system.
Golf Story
This list would be incomplete without adding a sports title, so we've included Golf Story by Sidebar Games. In order to show your golfing skills, you will have to enter the story mode and choose one of the eight courses that are available to play.
Golf Story is not just about playing golf across various courses but it also focuses on exploring and getting know the secrets of people and places. .
Hollow Knight
Looking for some action in a kingdom filled with insect knights? Team Cherry’s 2D action title, Hollow Knight is absolutely worth trying. Throughout your adventure, you will explore the underground world while tackling various enemies and powerful bosses..
This modern-day side-scrolling classic lets you decide the events and the gameplay changes accordingly. In addition, you will also get a chance to tackle creepy monsters and evil bosses to unlock quests and in-game rewards. Just note that amongst all of the other best indie games for Switch, this one could be the most challenging in terms of difficulty!
My Friend Pedro
As the title says, Blood.Bullets.Banana, My Friend Pedro lets you enjoy shooting in a slow-mo action environment in an underworld that requires precision and perfect aim to slay your enemies.
My Friend Pedro allows you to split the bullets between targets and shoot while spinning, which helps it stand out from other shooters. Moreover, it also has a competitive scene you rack up a score on each level that is then posted on a leaderboard.
If Found...
Next, we have a beautiful visual novel where you have to erase the memories from a journal to progress. Sounds interesting, right? If Found… from Annapurna tells the story about Kasio from December 1993, after she destroys her diary.
In order to move on to the next story and complete the progress, you will have to erase the entries in her diary to uncover different events. If Found… has found popularity thanks to its immersive soundtrack, hand-drawn art and unique mechanics, which take it to a whole other level.
Cloudpunk
Cloudpunk is an open-world adventure game that features an interesting evolving storyline with visually impressive cyberpunk elements. The story is set in a future where you control a HOVA, which is a flying car.
Basically, you play as a driver for the company Cyberpunk and your duty is to deliver goods and drop off passengers. There are tons of quests along with regular missions which can be unlocked by trawling around the city.
Stardew Valley
One of the most popular role-playing games on multiple platforms, Stardew Valley is for those who love farming. In this game, you are handed the keys to your grandfather old farm and tasked with carrying out various farming activities such as growing crops, watering them and raising livestock.
On top of that, this farming sim has a multiplayer feature that allows you to invite up to three players to play along with you in real-time. Apart from maintaining the farm, you can also engage yourself in various other activities which includes fishing, cooking and embarking on collection quests.
The Long Dark
The Long Dark is considered to be the best survival game on Switch since it was released in September, last year. After a geomagnetic storm, a pilot crashed their aeroplane in a forest in Canada. It's now up to your to survive in this treacherous place.
During your fight to survive the cold weather in the forest, you will have to ensure that you have collected enough food, water and fireworks. In addition, you will have to craft weapons by scavenging the nearby areas to ensure you're protected from the constant threat of wild animals.
We hope you found what you were looking for on our list of the best indie games for Switch!