A new trailer has finally dropped for the extremely anticipated Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, Konami Digital B.V.’s free to play Yu-Gi-Oh! centric trading card battle game. check out the trailer below:

The trailer reveals a super astonishing fact. Players will be able to unlock more than 10,000 cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL! Ten thousand! That is a whole lot. Some of these cards will also be event specific and will require participation in some events to unlock, while others may require in-game microtransactions.

But players will get access to most of the cards featuring magnificent monsters, supreme spells, treacherous traps and much more that covers the entire two-decade-long history of the franchise. So, if you have a particularly penchant for a certain set of cards, it seems likely they'll be included.

Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! will be delighted to know that you will find iconic cards like Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon and Exodia the Forbidden One, all in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL will essentially be a digital version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG and Konami have promised the experience to be just the same, including the ruleset. However, it will also offer players some new ways to play and the opportunity to watch some intense card duelling action.

The game will launch worldwide for free on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, iOS and Android, and will be available in 4K for the first time on supported devices.

We don’t know exactly when the game will launch but you can keep track of the game’s details on their official website. We’ll also keep you updated as and when we learn more.