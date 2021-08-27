Empire Defender TD is a newly released tower defence game from ZITGA. If you are looking to grab some free in-game items, then you have come to the right place. In this post, we will be sharing some of the latest Empire Defender TD gift codes. Using these codes, you can grab in-game items like Crystals, Gems, and Ruin Keys.

Working Empire Defender TD gift codes

EDWELCOME : Redeem this code to get 400 Crystals and 120 Gems

: Redeem this code to get 400 Crystals and 120 Gems DS20DK73: Redeem this code to get 1500 Crystals, 80 Gems, and 1 Premium Ruin Key

Here is the list of active Empire Defender codes:

What are Empire Defender TD codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Open the app and click on your Avatar icon at the top left side of the screen

Click on the Gift code button and enter the code

Now, just click on ‘Confirm,’ and the reward will pop up on your screen

The Empire Defender TD gift codes grant you exclusive in-game items such as gems, crystals, ruin keys, and other valuable freebies. Empire Defender TD codes are officially given out by the game's developer, so there’s no involvement of any illegal processes.The process is pretty simple. Follow the instructions below to redeem your Empire Defender TD gift codes instantly:

Remember, the game lets you redeem the codes only if you are logged into the game via a Google Play account.

Where to find more codes for Empire Defender TD?

The developers share the new Empire Defender TD codes on the official Facebook fan page for the game. You can keep an eye over the page or bookmark this one to get all the latest Empire Defender Gift codes, as we will keep updating this post with new codes as and when they arrive.

Empire Defender TD is available to download via Google Play and App Store.