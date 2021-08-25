ZITGA, know for Stickman Legends and Empire Warrior, has released a new strategy game called Empire Defender TD: Tower Defense The Kingdom Rush. The game has just been released globally and is now available to download both for Android and iOS devices.

About the Game

Empire Defender TD is a mobile strategy game developed and published by ZITGA that will run you through a gauntlet of fun strategy challenges. You will form a strategy and lead your heroes to defend the frontiers of your realm against waves of enemies.

The game has an offline mode as well, which means you can continue to battle even when your network is down, or often dips in and out. The mode has over 120 maps and levels that will test your skills. If you love playing Fantasy Tower defense games, you are sure to fall in love with this title.

Empire Defender TD is now out on Android and iOS

Empires Defender TD Global Launch Bonus

Empire Defender TD was released on Android at the start of August, in selected regions. But now, the developers have confirmed that the game has been released globally, both on Android and iOS. Players can now download Empire Defender TD via Google Play or App Store The developers have also shared a couple of redeem codes to celebrate the launch of the game. Once you have downloaded the game, you can use theandcodes to claim free and valuable gifts. The redemption process is also quite easy. Just open the game, click on the Gift code button and enter the code to claim the reward. However, do keep in mind these codes are time-limited.

