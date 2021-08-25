Another month and another season of Call of Duty: Mobile has officially launched. Season 7, Elite of the Elite, will be available to play today at 5 pm PT. The war between the UAC and Five Knights continues to rage and only the most elite soldiers are capable of deciding the fate of the war.

Battle Pass Tiers

The theme for this season’s battle pass is Special Forces, including a horde of new Operators, Blueprints and much more. The free battle pass tiers will offer the new Kinetic Armor Operator Skill as well as the new Hades LMG. Other free items include blueprints like the Razorback – Blue Scratch and AS VAL – Wolves.

The premium pass tiers obviously have a ton of other items like the new Demir Operator, and a whole list of extra weapon blueprints like the Hades - Shoulder Cannon, QXR - Prototype Omega, Rytec AMR - Revati, and the M4 - Outcast Vengeance.

New Maps

Monastery – Available in Frontline and Team Deathmatch, this once peaceful monastery has become a battleground for constant war

Scrapyard 2019 – The iconic map from 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, this map is an aircraft graveyard packed with broken parts and storage sheds. The entire setup will allow for some amazing grenade gameplay

Elsewhere, two more maps have been added to the game:

Cyber Attack

Beginning September 3rd, take part in the new event called Cyber Attack, where you can send your soldier on missions every 6 hours to be in with a chance to win rewards like the Dark Ops and SKS – Technic Turret, an Epic Charm, and other blueprints. Playing multiplayer and BR will strengthen your soldier, guaranteeing higher tier rewards in subsequent Cyber Attack missions.

Ozuna Collaboration

The award-winning artist Ozuna is also collaborating with Call of Duty: Mobile and you can catch his song ‘A la Buena, el Mejor’ in the lobby and in BR vehicles. He will also have his own iconic outfit and game mode called Ozuna: Kill Confirmed, so keep your eye out for all that!

Season 7 promises to be a banger like its predecessors, so download Call of Duty: Mobile now for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

