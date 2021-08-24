Gameloft’s Disney Magic Kingdoms ran an in-game Ocean Conservancy event in June, and the charitable effort has now collected a whopping $300,000. What began as a way to celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8th now has solid results that will help protect the oceans from the harshest challenges in today’s environment.

From June 3rd to June 18th, players of the bright and cheery sim on mobile purchased a Destiny the Whale Shark bundle as part of the fundraising event, the proceeds of which were donated by Gameloft to the Ocean Conservancy. This was part of the Finding Dory event in Disney Magic Kingdoms, which is fitting for the nonprofit organization’s efforts to protect the wildlife in the seas.

“We are so excited to be able to contribute such a robust amount to the Ocean Conservancy,” says Jennifer Gale, Game Manager of Disney Magic Kingdoms for Gameloft. “In a year of stress and ongoing struggles worldwide, we are heartened to see our players play a part in making the ocean, crucial to our planet’s health, a little bit better. We can’t wait to see what Ocean Conservancy does and continues to do.”

“Thank you to the players of Disney Magic Kingdoms!” says Jacob Peterson, Associate Director of Events and Partnerships at Ocean Conservancy. “It is our mission to protect the ocean and the animals that share it with us, and this is a wonderful donation to receive. We cannot thank you enough for all of your support and for raising such an incredible amount of money with the Disney Magic Kingdoms community!”

Disney Magic Kingdoms is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Looking for more sims on your phone? Have a look at our list of the top 10 best simulation games for Android!