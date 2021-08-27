Take a look at our newly updated Heroes Academia codes, which upon redemption grant you free yen and resets.

Heroes Academia is a Roblox based title with a story based on the popular anime series My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi. While playing the game you will come across all the characters from the anime and use them to trawl around the map while completing the quests.

We have made lists of Roblox codes for multiple popular titles, waiting for you to nab those freebies along with the simple steps to claim them. Read more about them by clicking the links below and make sure to bookmark us.

Active Codes

GodIsGreatAmen! - Redeem the code to reset the time (New)

- Redeem the code to reset the time (New) MayTheLordBlessYou - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen (New)

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen (New) Update! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen (New)

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen (New) 7kLikes! - Redeem the code to get free Yen

- Redeem the code to get free Yen GodBlessYou! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen GodBlessAmen! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen GodIsGoodAmen! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen GodIsGreatAmen! - Redeem the code to get 130K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 130K Yen 500kVisits! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen 6kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 60K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 60K Yen 10kFaves! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen 5kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 50K Yen 350kVisits! - Redeem the code to get 1,500 XP and 20K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 1,500 XP and 20K Yen Compensate! - Redeem the code to get 20K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 20K Yen GodBless! - Redeem code to earn double XP

- Redeem code to earn double XP 4kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 40K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 40K Yen 3kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 20K Yen

- Redeem the code to get 20K Yen Gomen - Redeem the code to earn double XP

- Redeem the code to earn double XP Release - Redeem the code to earn double XP

- Redeem the code to earn double XP YenTime - Redeem the code to get 50L Yen

Expired

400kVisits - Redeem the code to get 40,000 Yen

How to redeem Heroes Academia codes?

Launch the game and look for the yellow button on the right side of the screen

Tap on it and it will ask you to enter a code

Copy one of the codes from the list

Paste it inside the box and tap on confirm to get the rewards

How to get more Heroes Academia codes?