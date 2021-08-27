Take a look at our newly updated Heroes Academia codes, which upon redemption grant you free yen and resets.
Heroes Academia is a Roblox based title with a story based on the popular anime series My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi. While playing the game you will come across all the characters from the anime and use them to trawl around the map while completing the quests.
We have made lists of Roblox codes for multiple popular titles, waiting for you to nab those freebies along with the simple steps to claim them. Read more about them by clicking the links below and make sure to bookmark us.
Active Codes
- GodIsGreatAmen! - Redeem the code to reset the time (New)
- MayTheLordBlessYou - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen (New)
- Update! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen (New)
- 7kLikes! - Redeem the code to get free Yen
- GodBlessYou! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen
- GodBlessAmen! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen
- GodIsGoodAmen! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen
- GodIsGreatAmen! - Redeem the code to get 130K Yen
- 500kVisits! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen
- 6kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 60K Yen
- 10kFaves! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen
- 5kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 50K Yen
- 350kVisits! - Redeem the code to get 1,500 XP and 20K Yen
- Compensate! - Redeem the code to get 20K Yen
- GodBless! - Redeem code to earn double XP
- 4kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 40K Yen
- 3kLikes! - Redeem the code to get 20K Yen
- Gomen - Redeem the code to earn double XP
- Release - Redeem the code to earn double XP
- YenTime - Redeem the code to get 50L Yen
Expired
- 400kVisits - Redeem the code to get 40,000 Yen
How to redeem Heroes Academia codes?
- Launch the game and look for the yellow button on the right side of the screen
- Tap on it and it will ask you to enter a code
- Copy one of the codes from the list
- Paste it inside the box and tap on confirm to get the rewards