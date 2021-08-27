Are you looking for some free in-game gifts in Idle Heroes? In this post, we will share with you a list of all working Idle Heroes codes that you can redeem. Using these redeem codes, you can collect free in-game items in this popular strategy-based RPG game such as Diamonds, Gems, Heroic Summon Scrolls and more.

List of active Idle Heroes Codes

IHAUG2021 : Redeem this code to get a CD key, 500 Diamonds, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls. (Code expires on August 31st, 2021)

: Redeem this code to get a CD key, 500 Diamonds, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls. (Code expires on August 31st, 2021) IH777: Redeem this code to get cd key, 50 Summon Scroll. (This code is for new players)

Here is the list of all working Idle Heroes redeem codes:

We will keep updating this post with new Idle Heroes Redeem codes as and when they arrive. So make sure to bookmark this page and visit it regularly to find out the latest working codes and redeem them at the earliest possible time.

To avoid any kind of errors, please make sure you enter the above-mentioned codes as it is, including any special characters, capital letters and the like.

Also, check out redeem codes for Evil Hunter Tycoon, Aotu World, Marvel Future Revolution, and Train Station 2.

How to redeem the codes?

Open the game and go to the 'Cool Events' menu

Go to the exchange gifts tab

Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on the exchange code button

Go to your in-game mailbox and collect the reward

Once you collect the reward, it will be added to your in-game account

The redemption process is pretty straightforward in Idle Heroes. Just follow the steps below to redeem Idle Heroes codes.

About the game