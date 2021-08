Searching for a way to build the strongest character? Our list of Muscle Legends codes will definitely help you achieve that target and much more.

Muscle Legends allows you to compete against other players to determine who is the strongest in the arena. Apart from displays of strength, you will build new gyms, training areas, collect epic pets and lots more.

In addition, these codes will give you an advantage as they allow you to grab those gems, agility and strength stats for free. So, let’s head right to the codes for Muscle Legends.

Active Codes

frostgems10 – 10K gems

– 10K gems Musclestorm50 – 1500 strength

– 1500 strength spacegems50 – 5K gems

– 5K gems megalift50 – 250 strength

– 250 strength speedy50 – 250 agility

– 250 agility Skyagility50 – 500 agility

– 500 agility galaxycrystal50 – 5K gems

– 5K gems supermuscle100 – 200 strength

– 200 strength superpunch100 – 100 strength

– 100 strength epicreward500 – 500 gems

– 500 gems launch250 – 250 gems

Expired

How to redeem Muscle Legends codes?

Launch Muscle Legends and wait for a bit on the home screen

Tap on the codes tab which is on the right side of the screen

Copy one of the codes from the active section

Paste it in the box and tap on confirm

Enjoy your rewards!

The process is very easy. Simply, follow the steps below to redeem them straight away:

How do I get more Muscle Legends codes?

We always encourage you to follow and bookmark our page as we regularly keep it up to date with the latest active codes for Muscle Legends. Alternatively, you can always regularly visit the official webpage of Muscle Legends . Here the developers occasionally leave new codes in the description box.