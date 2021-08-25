Searching for a way to build the strongest character? Our list of Muscle Legends codes will definitely help you achieve that target and much more.
Muscle Legends allows you to compete against other players to determine who is the strongest in the arena. Apart from displays of strength, you will build new gyms, training areas, collect epic pets and lots more.
In addition, these codes will give you an advantage as they allow you to grab those gems, agility and strength stats for free. So, let’s head right to the codes for Muscle Legends.
Make sure to visit our other Roblox codes articles, if you find this useful, and bookmark them as we endeavour to update them regularly. Here are some of them:
- All Star Tower Defense codes
- Blox Fruits redeem codes
- Anime Fighting Simulator codes
- Boku No Roblox Remastered redeem codes
Active Codes
- frostgems10 – 10K gems
- Musclestorm50 – 1500 strength
- spacegems50 – 5K gems
- megalift50 – 250 strength
- speedy50 – 250 agility
- Skyagility50 – 500 agility
- galaxycrystal50 – 5K gems
- supermuscle100 – 200 strength
- superpunch100 – 100 strength
- epicreward500 – 500 gems
- launch250 – 250 gems
ExpiredCurrently, there are no expired Muscle Legends codes.
How to redeem Muscle Legends codes?The process is very easy. Simply, follow the steps below to redeem them straight away:
- Launch Muscle Legends and wait for a bit on the home screen
- Tap on the codes tab which is on the right side of the screen
- Copy one of the codes from the active section
- Paste it in the box and tap on confirm
- Enjoy your rewards!