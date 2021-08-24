Even someone with only a vague idea about Japanese anime and manga will have heard about Yu-Gi-Oh! And now, the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! is once again entering the Puzzle & Dragons universe through the Duel Monsters event.

Until September 5th, players will be able to once more enjoy the excitement of the card duels from Yu-Gi-Oh!, which is a hit anime, manga, and trading card game series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Medals will be raining from the skies throughout the event for completing the Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Dungeon. You can also collect these medals from the Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Challenge, but only for clearing it the first time. These medals serve as exchangeable currency at the Monster Exchange for some exclusive special collab monsters.

Let’s look a little further into the two dungeons I mentioned above:

Yu-Gi-Oh! DM - This will give players a chance to win the Yu-Gi-Oh! Gold DM Medal alongside numerous other rewards. A new Challenge Duel! floor can be found. Here players will be able to gain Evolution material for Exodia the Forbidden One Card. These drops will be rare so you will need some luck at your side to find them.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DM Challenge! - As I mentioned above, this will provide rewards for clearing the floors for the first time. It will also grant players one pull from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Memorial Egg Machine once the dungeon is completed.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Egg Machine has added a ton of newly added 7-star and 6-star cards. To get a chance to win one, all you have to do is log in during the duration of the event to get one free pull.

For sure shot rewards, there’s another method that would require some help from your wallet:

$29.99 USD - 30 Magic Stones + One pull from the 7-star Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Egg Machine

$19.99 USD - 20 Magic Stones + One pull from the Maximillion Pegasus Egg Machine

$14.99 USD - 15 Magic Stones + One pull from the 6-star Yu-Gi-Oh! Blue-Eyes White Dragon Egg Machine

$1.99 USD - 2 Magic Stones + One pull from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters Egg Machine

Download Puzzle & Dragons for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and the Yu-Gi-Oh crossover once again.

Want more? Check out our 34 other Puzzle & Dragons news stories!