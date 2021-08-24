Line Games has just launched a handful of new video clips that showcase more of Undecember, the upcoming hack and slash title that’s coming to PC and mobile later this year. The new video clips detail more about the world of the game, of the epic struggle between good and evil, and of how you as the player will fit into it all.

Undecember follows the tale of chaos that sprung from the 13th being, Serpens, arriving into the world. This disrupted the peaceful time of the 12 gods who used to live in harmony. The concept keyword teasers highlight the words Unexpected, Unknown, Unforgettable, and Unending, so it’s likely we’ll get more details surrounding those concepts in the next few weeks.

If you’re eager to know more about the game, you can check out this thrilling skills showcase footage from the official YouTube channel. It appears that we’ll encounter different classes with unique abilities, such as a knight-like melee brute, an archer with burst damage using arrows (plus an AOE arrow shower special skill), a magic caster with different elemental attacks, and a whole lot more.

The cross-platform RPG based on Unreal Engine 4 will also feature deep character customization, tons of skill combinations, as well as plenty of dungeon-crawling for ARPG aficionados. There will also be PvP and multiplayer content, so it will likely satisfy Diablo fans as they wait for the next installment in the franchise.

There’s no word yet on the official release date of Undecember, but for now, you can visit the official YouTube channel and feast your eyes on the teasers to get a feel of the game. Be sure to follow the social media channels on Facebook and Discord too!

