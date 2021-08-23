In case you missed Eevee and its various evolutions in this month’s Community Day event then fear not! Oshawott has you covered for September’s Community Day!

Get your opportunity to catch this cute looking sea otter Pokémon on Sunday, September 19th, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

As with all Community Day events, Oshawott will appear more frequently than regular in the world and will also be attracted to Rainy Lure Modules. A little bit of luck on your side may also lead you to capturing a Shiny Oshawott!

Throughout the event, you’ll also receive 3x Catch XP for catching Pokémon whilst Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

If you manage to evolve Dewott to Samurott during the event or up to two hours after it concludes, then your newly evolved Samurott will know the Charged Attack, Hydro Cannon. After the event, Samurott will also be capable of learning the Charged Attack, Razor Shell.

From spinning PokéStops, opening and giving gifts you will get some really cute Oshawott-inspired stickers. These can be picked up from the shop as well. As always, the shop will contain a one-time-purchase Community Day Box for 1,280 PokéCoins that includes 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Fast TM.

For some extra rewards, you can spend $1.00 to gain access to the Oshawott Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, ‘From Scalchops to Seamitars’. These tickets will be non-refundable, and the event will grant Rainy Lure Modules and other rewards.

There’s also surprise content out there for you all. Take some enthralling photos during the event and be prepared for a special surprise!

