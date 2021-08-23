In anticipation of Marvel Future Revolution’s release on August 25th, Netmarble has announced the official soundtrack for the game. The Convergence Soundtrack features 42 songs that include “The Convergence,” “Legendary Hero” (Captain America’s theme song), and “Amazing Friend” (Spider-Man’s theme song), all of which can be enjoyed ahead of the game’s launch on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

The OST is officially produced by Marvel Games and Netmarble Monster, and on top of this, the soundtrack will also have an orchestra streaming on August 25th on the official Marvel Future Revolution YouTube channel at 8:00 pm PDT. “The Convergence of orchestra and rock. The Revolution of art and music. The Future of games. This is where talents from different worlds collide to make this amazing MARVEL Future Revolution: The Convergence Soundtrack possible,” says Danny Koo, Director of Product Development at Marvel Games. “Working with the talented Netmarble Monster Team is always a pleasure of mine! We can’t wait to unleash the orchestra show for all our fans soon!”

“I am delighted and grateful to be able to collaborate with many music talents including Danny Koo at Marvel Games in pushing the boundary and explore different musical genres possibilities in MARVEL Future Revolution. We hope our fans and newcomers alike are able to appreciate the amount of epic efforts and awesomeness that goes into all these tracks!” says Kang Jae-wook, team leader of Netmarble Monster’s sound team.

You can catch the Marvel Future Revolution: World Orchestra stream as performed with arrangements by Video Game Orchestra creator and producer Shota Nakama on the game’s official YouTube channel on the 25th. The free-to-play game is available to pre-register on the App Store and on Google Play.

