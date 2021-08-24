Raziel: Dungeon Arena, Indra-Soft’s exhilarating hack and slash action RPG, has surpassed one million downloads - and isn’t stopping anytime soon. The gorgeous visuals and deep gameplay mechanics appeal to hardcore ARPG fans across the globe, dominating the charts with the game’s App Store Game of the Day feature and its 4.8/5 star rating.

While Raziel: Dungeon Arena is Indrasoft’s first foray into game development, the stellar performance of its North America and Europe release proves that you really can get it right the first time. According to Cai Bo, one of Raziel’s producers, “Weighing in at around 8 GB, we knew we weren’t going to get a few million downloads right off the bat. The subject matter in Raziel is also pretty heavy for a mobile game, but topping 1 million downloads shows a sizeable niche exists for dark style ARPGs.”

Raziel features challenging gameplay especially towards endgame, along with classic questing and boss battles that fans of the ARPG genre know and love. It also features co-op raids and intensive skill trees to help players make sure their characters are well prepared for the arduous journey ahead.

If you’re eager to give the game a go, Raziel is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. An exciting gift pack awaits all players to celebrate the 1M downloads, so there’s no better time than now to get started on the game.

