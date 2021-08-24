There’s just something cathartic about hacking and slashing away at hordes of enemies and ridding the land of fantastical creatures to save the world. Action RPGs mean different things to different people, but essentially, if you’re progressing through a role-playing game in real-time combat instead of turn-based battles, then you’ve just entered the wonderful world of ARPGs.

We all know that Diablo Immortal is still a ways away, but that’s not the only mobile ARPG out there, is it? From dungeon-crawling to world exploration, many elements of ARPGs can evolve over time, and here are just a handful of titles you can try if you want a little bit of everything sprinkled into the mix.