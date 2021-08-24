There’s just something cathartic about hacking and slashing away at hordes of enemies and ridding the land of fantastical creatures to save the world. Action RPGs mean different things to different people, but essentially, if you’re progressing through a role-playing game in real-time combat instead of turn-based battles, then you’ve just entered the wonderful world of ARPGs.
We all know that Diablo Immortal is still a ways away, but that’s not the only mobile ARPG out there, is it? From dungeon-crawling to world exploration, many elements of ARPGs can evolve over time, and here are just a handful of titles you can try if you want a little bit of everything sprinkled into the mix.
Offering traditional ARPG gameplay with classic gameplay and a rich, dark fantasy tone, Raziel is the ideal thirst-quencher for hardcore fans of ARPGs. Quests, boss battles, and co-op raids not only stay true to the genre, but the massive skill trees and complex forging systems are sure to keep any ARPG aficionado busy tweaking that perfect build.
Raziel features a tag-team battle system where players can switch between two heroes on the fly, maximizing the 16 unique abilities for every character’s skill slot. Customization lends to the strategic depth of each character build, keeping players well-equipped each time they venture out into the world on the immersive single-player story mode.
Apart from the 10 chapters and 60 levels, players can also dive into the multiplayer modes on raid maps or accept wanted contracts in the Tavern. Raziel is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.
HandyGames’ Titan Quest brings loyal fans of the beloved IP to mobile. Since the franchise debuted in 2006, it’s been calling on honorable heroes to rage against the Titans, and this Legendary Edition compiles all the DLCs for a streamlined and fully comprehensive experience.
Embark on your honorable quest to aid the gods using your custom-created hero. Then, go on an epic journey through Greece, Egypt, Babylon, and China to combat mythical creatures using legendary weapons (and pet companions!). You’ll have to face the hell hound Cerberus, or even brave Ragnarök with the Asgardian gods. As you set out on your adventure, you might even find the mythical kingdom of Atlantis.
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is available to download on the App Store for $17.99 and on Google Play with a price tag of $19.99.
Pascal’s Wager, Giant Global’s Soulsborn-like title, lets players step into a world of dark fantasy using four diverse characters to uncover the truth. The action-packed ARPG boasts console-quality graphics and gameplay set in the mysterious lands of Solas, topped with hardcore battles using four unique combatants. Defeating bosses and surviving hordes of creatures will require quick reflexes and strategic decisions, so it’s the perfect title to sink your teeth into if you’re looking for a good challenge.
Pascal’s Wager features controller support on top of traditional touch screen controls. The game has also collaborated with the London Philharmonic Orchestra and The London Symphony Orchestra for an epic soundtrack that truly boosts the emotional impact during gameplay. If you’re keen on giving it a try, you can download Pascal’s Wager for $6.99 on the App Store and on Google Play.
If you’ve ever had big dreams of becoming a hero, you’ll fit right in with Will, the protagonist from Moonlighter with big dreams and an even bigger heart. In Moonlighter, you’ll get to enjoy traditional ARPG elements combined with roguelite gameplay, as you manage your shop during the day and become a thrill-seeking adventurer at night.
In the mobile version of Moonlighter, players can experience new intuitive controls for both shop management and dungeon crawling. Difficulties range from Easy to Hard, so both hardcore players and those new to the genre can enjoy the game. Players will not only have to explore dungeons to score valuable loot, but they’ll also have to whip out their business savvy to keep their transactions in Rynoka village in order. You can download Moonlighter on the App Store for $6.99.
Of course, Genshin Impact has been dominating the mobile space for a while now, and for good reason. This Zelda-esque open-world action RPG delights fans of JRPGs and ARPGs alike, with its lush, vibrant environments, exhilarating combat, and varied quests. Character collection employs a gacha mechanic, so it’s a bit of a mix of different elements from different genres.
What adds to the game’s appeal is its cross-platform play, enabling players from mobile, PC, and consoles to get in on the action regardless of their device. Genshin Impact is a free-to-play title with in-app purchases, available to download on the App Store and on Google Play.
