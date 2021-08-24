Vikings II is a run and gun adventure featuring, you guessed it, Vikings. The goal is to kill as many enemies as you can while firing arrows with your bow. It's really that simple. It's not a genre that tends to include Vikings, so that sets it apart from its competitors somewhat.

Also, when you think of these iconic warriors, you usually think of things like axes, but in this game, it showcases their immense hunting skills with a bow. You will take down several monsters on your runs and try to rack up the points.

The game has been so well received that it was one of our nominees at the Pocket Gamer Awards. But, as simple in concept as the game is, there are a couple of small things you may want to know about the game and that's what we're talking about today.