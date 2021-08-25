Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, the stunning visual novel-slash-puzzle game from Akatsuki Taiwan’s Silver Lining Studio and co-publisher Akupara Games, is out now on iOS and Android. Using deliberate brushstrokes that reveal not just art but memories as well, players can immerse themselves in the engaging tale of one passionate painter as she completes her masterpiece.

In Behind the Frame, you step into the shoes of an aspiring artist working on her gallery submission, all while uncovering emotional truths about her past. You’ll have to solve puzzles along the way, but the gorgeous panoramic landscapes made more vibrant by the hand-drawn art style ensure a relaxing gameplay experience. The visuals inspired by Studio Ghibli add to the evocative nature of the narrative - top it off with an easy-listening soundtrack and it certainly feels like the ideal game to play after a tiring day.

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is now available to download on the App Store and on Google Play for $4.99, while it’s priced at $9.99 with a 10% discount for PC platforms. The interactive fiction title also nabbed first place at our Big Indie Pitch Digital # 5 in February, so it’s bound to be a treat for all kinds of gamers.