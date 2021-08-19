Krafton has announced that iOS users can now pre-register for PUBG New State via the App Store, ahead of its second alpha test.

Players can now Pre-order PUBG New State on Apple AppStore

Krafton took to social media to announce this news to the players. Before today, only Android users could pre-register for the game, but iOS users can also join the party. Of course, we're still left waiting for the release.

Krafton also released an announcement trailer for the game, which confirmed that over 28 Million players have already pre-registered for PUBG New State on Google Play. Now that iOS users can also pre-order the game, we can likely expect to see around 50 Million players to pre-register before the game launches globally.

iOS users can also participate in the PUBG New State alpha test scheduled at the end of this month

As we informed you in our previous post , PUBG New State’s second alpha test is scheduled to take place at the end of this month, and both Android and iOS users can take part this time.

However, do keep in mind that the test will only be available in certain regions. They are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao SAR, Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

PUBG New State release date

Officially, Krafton has not yet announced anything about the release date of PUBG New State. But recently, when the company was conducting pre-IPO meetings, it came to light that they have plans to release the game as early as September or October this year.

The expected release date on the App Store is Oct 8, 2021, which further strengthens the chances of the game being released this year. But, we will have to wait for the developers to confirm the launch date to be 100% sure as these things can change quickly.

