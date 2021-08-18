Attention all coffee and food lovers! It will soon be time to celebrate in FarmVille 2: Country Escape. In September, Zynga will be celebrating World Food Day and International Coffee Day with two delicious, food-related in-game events in FarmVille 2: Country Escape.

World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16th October to celebrate the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Each year has a specific theme and this year’s theme is:

“Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow”

The World Food Day aims to highlight issues behind poverty and hunger and ensure that everyone receives equal food security and nutritious diets. FarmVille however, will be celebrating the event a little earlier, between September 1st and 12th, but nonetheless, it will still raise awareness for the importance of food security and nutrition to all.

They're also hosting an in-game event called ‘The Family Bistro Event’. Here, players can help Chef Conner and Marvelous Meemaw to achieve their dream of opening a vibrant food joint. Conner is taking a spin on Meemaw’s famous country biscuits and almond ice cream sandwiches and is creating some of his favourite dishes. Players can also earn a mystery food basket during this event.

International Coffee Day

Celebrated on 1st October every year, International Coffee Day celebrates and promotes coffee as a beverage, though I'm not sure the most consumed beverage in the world needed any more publicity. Help harvest coffee in the game and brew the absolute best brew for a tasting event at Coffee Café that Roaster Ramsy is opening. Artist Adam will also show his skill and create the most beautiful looking lattes out of the coffee beans you harvest. Players also stand a chance of winning Ruffled Rottweiler by completing the event. He’s sure to provide a helpful hand on the farm!

Well, farmers, download FarmVille 2: Country Escape on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and celebrate your love for food and coffee!

