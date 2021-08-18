During LaunchPad #5, we covered several updates heading for Snowprint Studio's strategy game Rivengard. But that wasn't all the developer wanted to share. They also announced that they are currently working on a Warhammer 40,000 game for iOS and Android.

If you missed the stream, you can check out the segment below. In truth, there isn't a lot of information on the game just yet. However, you can enjoy a spot of speculation from our Managing Editor Dann Sullivan about the form it might take, which is arguably just as good as actual information, right?

There is also a video from Snowpoint Studios that mentions that the development team are big fans of the franchise and are relishing the opportunity to work within the universe. They added that we can expect more details in the coming weeks and months as development progresses.

As Dann theorized during the stream, it is certainly plausible that the game will be a strategy title, something that's backed up by the sparsely populated official website. If you head there, you'll be greeted with a picture of the cosmos and a quote that reads: “In the grim darkness of the far future, only superior tacticians will prevail.”

If you scroll down a touch further, you can sign up for a newsletter to hear more about the game later this year, sometime during the Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer. Finally, you can also find a link to a Discord on the same page, which could provide another good way of learning more about the game as it develops.

There's not much to go on at the moment then, but we do know that Snowprint Studios' Warhammer 40,0000 game is heading for the App Store and Google Play at some stage. Stay tuned to Pocket Gamer, as we will endeavour to update you as and when we learn more.