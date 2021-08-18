Meditative experiences have been dominating the mobile space as of late, and it’s likely because there’s simply no end to the stress that permeates our day-to-day lives during this pandemic. In the same vein, publisher Mixtvision in partnership with French studios Lance and 3-50 has announced their “sound-surfing platformer” Onde coming to PC this year and on iOS and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Since it lets you ride soundwaves in a journey of sights and sounds, it’s bound to be a relaxing and memorable experience.

Onde features exquisitely designed levels that let players surf through ethereal environments in fluid motions. These abstract landscapes range from dark caves to vivid skies, with various puzzle mechanics amid stunning visuals and an emotional soundtrack. Finding pathways and perfecting your timing can prove to be a challenge for puzzle aficionados, but the adaptive melody that accompanies you throughout the game makes for a Zen-like experience.

To stay true to the low-pressure gameplay, there are no high scores to aim for and no time limits to beat. There are no game-overs, either - it’s all about going with the flow and reveling in the journey rather than the destination.

“We believe in games as an art form that can reach and have an impact on many people. We are happy to bring a gem like Onde to the market, to show that it doesn’t need action-packed titles to leave a lasting impression. The combination of a gameplay concept that is simple, clever, and variable with gorgeous art and immersive sound design can do just the trick”, says Benjamin Feld, Director of Games Publishing at Mixtvision.

“I've always been the most excited about games that bring something new to the table, whether it's trying new styles in their visuals, gameplay, or music, and that's really one of the things we're trying to achieve with Onde. We're thrilled to be partnering up with Mixtvision for the release of Onde, as we're sharing a common vision of the project we've been growing for a few years now,” says Onde musician Grhyll.

The intuitive puzzle-platforming adventure will be out soon with no official release date as of yet, but you can check out the official website of Onde to stay updated on the latest developments.

Looking for more meditative titles? Check out our top 25 best relaxing games for Android phones and tablets!