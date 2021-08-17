Pokémon Unite is getting another update that will introduce a lot of balance changes to the game. The last update happened quite recently, earlier this month but another is set to drop tomorrow. In this post, we will discuss everything from patch notes to bug fixes to shop updates.

This new update will buff Crustle and Garchomp and nerf the best moves of Snorlax and Slowbro. This update also brings in tweaks to battle items. If you want to continue dominating the game then you will want to be aware of the upcoming changes.

Pokémon Unite August 18 update patch notes

Stealth Rock: Cooldown reduced.

Stealth Rock: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Rock Tomb: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Movement speed changed.

Bulldoze: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Dragon Rush: Cooldown reduced.

Surf: Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Scald: Bug Fixes

Scald: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Heavy Slam: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Block: Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Flail: Move Upgrade

Unite Move: Power NapHP - restoration decreased.

Smokescreen: Move Downgrade

Smokescreen: Cooldown lengthened.

Water Shuriken: Cooldown reduced.

Water Shuriken: Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Double Team: Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Starlight Recital - Bug Fixes

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Snow Warning: Bug Fixes

Aurora Veil: Bug Fixes

Basic Attack: Bug Fixes

Psychic: Bug Fixes

Hurricane: Bug Fixes

Avalugg: Stat Decrease

Eject Button: Stat Decreases

Goal-Getter: Stat Increases

Fluffy Tail: Stat Increases

X Attack: Stat Increases

Here are the details of all the Pokémon Buffs and Nerfs happening in the Pokémon Unite August update. The information has been sourced from the official Pokemon Unite website

When will the Pokémon Unite August Update happen exactly?

The update is scheduled to arrive on August 18, at 7:00 am UTC.

