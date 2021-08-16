Last week, during the second of our LaunchPad #5 streams, we unveiled a bunch of details about Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac's second-anniversary celebrations. You can check out the segment from the show below or simply read the article for a succinct summary if you prefer words to moving pictures.

Saint Seiya Awakening will celebrate its second anniversary in September with a series of events and a new playable trio called the Athena Exclamation. It consists of Aries Mu, Scorpio Milo and Leo Aiolia. Alongside the name of a character, it is also a forbidden technique that sees Gold Saints joining together to unleash a devastating power.

They are the first combination character to be added to the game since it launched. The new character won't arrive in the game until September, but players can pre-order right now on the game's official website. If they choose to do so, they will get themselves a bonus when the Athena Exclamation arrives.

In addition to a new character, the Anniversary celebrations will include a story-focused event called Sanctuary in a Bottle. It will see players exploring a mysterious town within the dreams of young Sayori. Players will need to rebuild it and help its residents keep the corruption of a Nightmare at bay.

Meanwhile, since it's the second anniversary, players can also expect a bunch of free rewards to commemorate the occasion. Among other things, these rewards will include a free 10-summon and a skin. Not too bad for simply remembering to log into the game over the anniversary period.

Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

