Are you looking for some free in-game gifts to claim in Train Station 2? Today, we will share a list of all working Train Station 2 codes in this post with you. Using these redeem codes, you can collect free in-game items such as Rare Upgrade Parts, Summer Games Keys, Common upgrade parts, Dino Keys, Golden boost, gems and more.

List of Train Station 2 Codes

OCEAN - Redeem this promo code for Rare Upgrade Parts.

It's important to remember that Train Station 2 redeem codes are time-limited and will expire after a few days, so make sure to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working redeem codes and use them as quickly as possible.

To avoid any errors, please make sure you enter the above-mentioned Train Station 2 codes as it is, including any special characters, capital letters and so forth.

How to redeem Train Station 2 codes?

Open the game and click on the settings icon on the top right side of the screen

Click on the 'Redeem Code' Button

Enter any of the above-mentioned Train Station 2 codes and click on Redeem

If you are a regular player of Train Station 2, you have probably already redeemed many codes and are well-versed in the process. But if you are new to the game or it's your first time using the codes, don't worry. Simply follow the steps below to redeem the codes.

That's all, now the rewards from the Train Station 2 code will pop up on your screen, and will be added to your in-game account.

About the game

Train Station 2 is a beautiful railway management game where you build a sprawling empire of railway lines. Unlike other similar games with very simple 2D graphics, Train Station 2 features a charming world with 3D' Low poly' graphics. Considering the time you spend watching trains move across the tracks, it was much needed.

As for the gameplay, in Train Station 2, you send your trains across the tracks to complete missions. Completing missions earns you experience, which helps you level up to unlock more trains that travel faster along the tracks. Overall, Train Station 2 is a very straightforward, yet fun and addictive game. It is available to download on both Android and iOS platforms.