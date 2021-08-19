Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Yoimiya guide! Yoimiya is the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks in Inazuma and is ready to put on one heck of a show with her fireworks-based bow skills. She is devoted to her business and wants to make customers happy, no matter the cost.

Beloved by the city’s children, she is patient and kind to all who greet her and wants to ensure they have fun and are full of joy. Despite her relation to fireworks, she’s a bit reckless and has been known to cause some unintended blazes on numerous occasions.

In the Yoimiya guide below you will find the following features.

Character Appearance

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Bow

How to get Yoimiya?

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

She can do damage from a distance

Her Burst boosts the party’s attack damage

With a low energy cost, her Burst will be useful often

She can both heal and do damage with her Burst attack

Weaknesses

Not very strong against hordes of enemies

Sometimes hard to target specific enemies, as he normal attack auto-targets

Best Build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

(2) ATK + 18%

(4) When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy, and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s.

Thundering Pulse

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG + 14.4%

In Genshin Impact , Yoimiya uses her bow with the power of Pyro and fireworks to create magnificent explosions and really turn up the heat on her adversaries. She is strong against bosses with her ability to hit hard from a distance, and she can spam her Burst at a low cost.You can obtain Yoimiya in the featured banner, the Tapestry of Golden Flames, as a limited 5-star character. She will not be available in the standard banner. Yoimiya is a great DPS with her Pyro abilities, and she can work well with support from members that retain their attacks on the field. Equipping Thundering Pulse will boost ATK damage significantly, boosting her already insane output. Meanwhile, don the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence artifact set to boost ATK and increase Plunging DMG.Momiji-Dyed Court Domain rewardIncreases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack level 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40% The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack's duration is calculated independently.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Yoimiya with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Yoimiya can work with other members to create essential reactions, all while dealing a lot of damage. Bennett is a great choice for healing and gives Pyro resonance to increase Yoimiya’s damage output. Xingqiu is a great member to have for Vaporize reactions. Zhongli will provide a shield to let Yoimiya get in close and retain safety while debuffing enemies, as well.Yoimiya will still serve as the DPS but can be used with Amber to increase Pyro resonance. Noelle is a great option for healing and popping up her shield when needed. Kaeya will work with the Pyro on the team to deliver Melt reactions.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Talents / Skills / Passive

Firework Flare-Up - Normal Attack

Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming flames will accumulate on the arrowhead before being fired or as an attack. Has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:

Fires off a flaming arrow that deals Pyro DMG.

Generates a maximum of 3 Kindling Arrows based on time spent charging, releasing them as part of this Aimed Shot. Kindling Arrows will home in on nearby opponents, dealing Pyro DMG on hit.

1-Hit DMG 35.6% x 2

2-Hit DMG 68.4%

3-Hit DMG 88.9%

4-Hit DMG 46.4% x 2

5-Hit DMG 105.9%

Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully-Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Kindling Arrow DMG - 16%

- 16% Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Niwabi Fire-Dance - Elemental Skill

Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her.

During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya's Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, and their DMG will be increased and converted to Pyro DMG. During this time, Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up will not generate Kindling Arrows at Charge Level 2.

This effect will deactivate when Yoimiya leaves the field.

Blazing Arrow DMG - 137.9% Normal Attack DMG

- 137.9% Normal Attack DMG Duration - 10s

- 10s CD 18s

Ryukin Saxifrage - Elemental Burst

Yoimiya leaps in the air along with her original creation, the "Ryuukin Saxifrage," and fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro DMG and mark one of the hit opponents with Aurous Blaze.

All Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any party member other than Yoimiya that hit an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze will trigger explosions, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Where an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated during the skill's duration, the effect will pass on to another nearby opponent, who will inherit the remaining duration. One Aurous Blaze explosion may occur every 2s. When Yoimiya is down, Aurous Blaze effects created through her skills will be deactivated.

Skill DMG - 127%

- 127% Aurous Blaze Explosion DMG - 122%

- 122% Duration - 10s

- 10s CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Tricks Of The Trouble-Maker - 1st Ascension Passive

Summer Scorch - 4th Ascension Passive

Blazing Match - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Samachurls):

Divining Scroll

Sealed Scroll

Forbidden Curse Scroll

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Transience

Guide to Transience

Philosophies of Transience

During Niwabi Fire-Dance, shots from Yoimiya's Normal Attack will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2% on hit. This effect lasts for 3s and can have a maximum of 10 stacks.Using Ryukin Saxifrage causes nearby party members (not including Yoimiya) to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15s. Additionally, a further ATK Bonus will be added on based on the number of "Tricks of the Trouble-Maker" Stacks Yoimiya possesses when using Ryukin Saxifrage. Each stack increases this ATK Bonus by 1%.When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type Furnishings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Azhdaha Challenge):

Dragon Lord’s Crown

Constellations

Agate Ryuukin

A Procession of Bonfires

Trickster’s Flare

Pyrotechnic Professional

A Summer Festival’s Eve

Naganohara Meteor Swarm

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Naku Weed ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Divining Scroll ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Naku Weed ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Divining Scroll ×15

Smoldering Pearl ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Naku Weed ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Sealed Scroll ×12

Smoldering Pearl ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Naku Weed ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Sealed Scroll ×18

Smoldering Pearl ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Naku Weed ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×12

Smoldering Pearl ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Naku Weed ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×24

Smoldering Pearl ×20

The Aurous Blaze created by Ryukin Saxifrage lasts for an extra 4s. Additionally, when an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated within its duration, Yoimiya's ATK is increased by 20% for 20s.When Yoimiya's Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit, Yoimiya will gain a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6s. This effect can be triggered even when Yoimiya is not the active character.Increases the Level of Niwabi Fire-Dance by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.When Yoimiya's own Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance's CD is decreased by 1.2s.Increases the Level of Ryuukin Saxifrage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.During Niwabi Fire-Dance, Yoimiya's Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Kindling Arrow that deals 60% of its original DMG. This DMG is considered Normal Attack DMG.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Yoimiya starts with 791 HP, 25 ATK, and 48 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Yoimiya is currently featured in the Event Wish Banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, which runs from August 10th, 2021 to August 31st, 2021. She will not be featured in the Standard Banner.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Yoimiya performs in comparison to other characters!

