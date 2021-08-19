Welcome to PocketGamers' detailed Genshin Impact Sayu guide! Sayu is a ninja from Inazuma who truly believes in the power of sleep, which she thinks can help her grow as a ninja. She also slumbers often due to being sleep-deprived, and hides away from her jobs and expected responsibilities.

Sayu hopes that one day the energy gained from her naps will allow her to grow taller, as she is discontent with her current height. Her appearance is not unlike that of a Tanuki, but it is actually based on a mystical creature called the Mujina.

In the Sayu guide below you will find the following features.

Character Appearance

Sayu Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Anemo / A Tier / 4* Rarity / Claymore

How to get Sayu?

Genshin Impact Sayu Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

If Sayu is able to help create a swirl reaction, it will restore her HP

As long as Sayu is in your party, you can sneak up on some creatures without startling them

She can both heal and do damage with her Burst attack

Weaknesses

Her Elemental Skill is a bit hard to control

She’s short, which makes it harder to explore

Best Build for Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Viridescent Venerer

(2) Anemo DMG +15%

(4) Increases Spread DMG +60%. Depending on the Element, reduces the RES of enemies hit by Swirl by 40%. Lasts 10s

Skyward Pride

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge 8%

In Genshin Impact , Sayu is a claymore user who uses her Anemo Vision to allow her to lift such a hefty weapon. She has the ability to roll into a ball and charge forward to damage enemies. She can also heal while using her Burst, which also deals AoE Anemo DMG.You can obtain Sayu in the featured banner, the Tapestry of Golden Flames, as a 4-star character. She will be available in the standard banner with Version 2.1. Sayu is a Support character, so it makes sense to want to push her Anemo abilities to push her healing and DMG even further. The Skyward Pride weapon is a great claymore to boost your damage with the vacuum that it creates. Using the Viridescent Venerer to debuff enemies hit by Swirl will help maximize DMG values.Valley of Remembrance Domain rewardIncreases all damage dealt by +8%. After activating Elemental Burst, normal and charge attacks unleashes a blade that does 80% of ATK DMG to opponents. The blade lasts 20 seconds or 8 times.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Sayu with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Sayu should focus on spreading the RES debuff that comes from Viridescent Venerer, while gives heals to the team. Both Venti and Mona can be used to freeze enemies and control crowds. Ganyu will serve as the primary DPS, as she can fire away at a distance with powerful volleys.Sayu serves as the healer in this team, and also offers the debuff from her artifact set. Amber can use her skill to control crowds and do some additional damage. Pick Xiangling to set up Melt reactions for Kaeya , and Kaeya then can serve as your DPS.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Shiyuumatsu-Ban Ninja Blade - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 72.2%

2-Hit DMG 71.4%

3-Hit DMG 43.4% + 43.4%

4-Hit DMG 98.1%

Charged Attack Spinning DMG - 62.5%

- 62.5% Charged Attack Final DMG - 113%

- 113% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 40/s

- 40/s Max Duration - 5s

- 5s Plunge DMG - 74.6%

- 74.6% Low/High Plunge DMG - 149%/186%

Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, it performs a more powerful slash.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash - Elemental Skill

The special technique of the Yoohoo Ninja Arts curl up into a rolling Fufu Windhwheel and smash into opponents at high speed, dealing Anemo DMG. When the duration ends, unleashes a Fufu Whirlwind Kick, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.

Enter the Fufu Windwheel state, roll forward a short distance before using the Fufu Whirlwind Kick.

Rolls about continuously in the Fuufuu Windwheel state, increasing Sayu's resistance to interruption while within that state. During this time, Sayu can control the direction of her roll, and can use the skill again to end her Windwheel state early and unleash a stronger version of the Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick.

This skill has a maximum duration of 10s and enters CD once its effects end. The longer Sayu remains in her Windwheel state, the longer the CD. Elemental Absorption: If she comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, and Electro while in her Windwheel state, she will deal with additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of this skill.

Fufu Windwheel DMG - 36%

- 36% Press Fufu Whirlwind Kick DMG - 158.4%

- 158.4% Fufu Whirlwind Kick Hold DMG - 217.6%

- 217.6% Fufu Whirlwind Elemental DMG - 16.8%

- 16.8% Fufu Whirlwind Kick Elemental DMG - 76.2%

- 76.2% Max Duration (Hold) - 10s

- 10s CD 6 - 11s

Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry - Elemental Burst

At specific intervals, the Daruma will take one of several actions based on the situation around it:

If the HP of nearby characters is above 70%, it will attack a nearby opponent, dealing Anemo DMG.

If there are active characters with 70% or less HP nearby, it will heal the active character with the lower percentage of HP left. If there are no opponents nearby it will heal active characters nearby even if they have 70% HP or more.

Skill Activation DMG - 117%

- 117% Skill Activation Healing - 92.2% ATK+577

- 92.2% ATK+577 Muji-Muji Daruma DMG - 52%

- 52% Muji-Muji Daruma Healing - 79.9% ATK + 500

- 79.9% ATK + 500 Duration - 12s

- 12s CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Someone More Capable - 1st Ascension Passive

No Work Today! - 4th Ascension Passive

The Muji-Muji Daruma created by Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry gains the following effects:

When healing a character, it will also heal characters near that healed character for 20% the amount of HP.

Increases the AoE of its attack against opponents.

The other super special technique of Yoohoo Ninja Arts! It summons a pair of helping hands for Genshin Impact's Sayu. Deals Anemo DMG to nearby opponents and heals all nearby party members. The amount of HP restored is based on Sayu's ATK. This skill then summons a Muji-Muji Daruma.When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction while active, she heals all your characters and nearby allies for 300 HP. She will also heal an additional 1.2 HP for every point of Elemental Mastery she has. This effect can be triggered once every 2s.

Yoohoo Art: Silencer’s Secret - Unlocked Automatically

When Sayu is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

Check the "Other" sub-category of the "Living Beings / Wildlife" section in the Archive for creatures this skill works on.

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflower):

Whopperflower Nectar

Shimmering Nectar

Energy Nectar

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Light

Guide to Light

Philosophies of Light

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Azhdaha Challenge):

Constellations

Multi-Task no Jutsu

Egress Prep

Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash gains the following effects:

DMG of Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick in Tapping Mode increased by 3.3%.

Every 0.5s in the Fuufuu Windwheel state will increase the DMG of this Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick by 3.3%. The maximum DMG increase possible through this method is 66%.

Eh, the Bunshin Can Handle It

Skiving: New and Improved

Speed Comes First

Sleep O’Clock

The Muji-Muji Daruma created by Sayu's Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry will now also benefit from her Elemental Mastery. Each point of Sayu's Elemental Mastery will produce the following effects:

Increases the damage dealt by the Muji-Muji Daruma's attacks by 0.2% ATK. A maximum of 400% ATK can be gained via this method.

Increases the HP restored by the Muji-Muji Daruma by 3. A maximum of 6,000 additional HP can be restored in this manner.

Genshin Impact Sayu Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Crystal Marrow ×3

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1

Whopperflower Nectar ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Crystal Marrow ×10

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

Whopperflower Nectar ×15

Marionette Core ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Crystal Marrow ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

Shimmering Nectar ×12

Marionette Core ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Crystal Marrow ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

Shimmering Nectar ×18

Marionette Core ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Crystal Marrow ×45

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

Energy Nectar ×12

Marionette Core ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Crystal Marrow ×60

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

Energy Nectar ×24

Marionette Core ×20

Gilded Scale The Muji-Muji Daruma created by Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry will ignore HP limits and can simultaneously attack nearby opponents and heal characters.Increases the Level of Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Sayu recovers 1.2 Energy when she triggers a Swirl reaction. This effect occurs once every 2s.Increases the Level of Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Sayu starts with 994 HP, 20 ATK, and 62 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

In Genshin Impact Sayu is currently featured in the Event Wish Banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, which runs from August 10th, 2021 to August 31st, 2021. She will be featured in the Standard Banner starting in Version 2.1.

