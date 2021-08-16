This Evil Hunter Tycoon guide will help you out with most of the basic issues that you might have in the game, but it will also teach you how to reroll, how to install and play the game on your PC

In the world of Evil Hunter Tycoon, you’ll find yourself taking on the role of a village chief, whose village has been destroyed by the Dark Lord and his followers. Your goal is not only to stop the dark forces, but at the same time, you have to rebuild and upgrade your little village.

If you are familiar with tycoon games, you’ll notice very quickly that Evil Hunter isn’t like other games in the genre. What makes this game different from your typical tycoon game is that progression is based on your activity.

The game has many RPG elements, so expect different classes, unique skills, levelling up, training and quests. Pretty much everything that makes an RPG, basically.

Especially as a new player, the game’s content and progression can be somewhat overwhelming. For that reason, we’ve put together an Evil Hunter Tycoon guide to help everyone understand the game’s mechanics and progress easier in their adventure.

So without any further ado, let's get right into it!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Evil Hunter Tycoon articles!