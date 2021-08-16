Structures guide
As you are following the novice quest line, you’ll start to become familiar with the game’s basic structures. There are different build requirements for each one, different materials and cost to upgrade them. It’s a lot for a new player, that’s for sure. With that being said, let’s take a closer look to see which buildings you should focus on.
- Town hall is the most important structure. Why’s that? That’s because town hall is the base of every structure in Evil Hunter Tycoon. The higher level town hall is, the more options become available to us when it comes to building structures.
- Another very important building is the trading post, which is where you can collect resources and materials.
- Sanctuary of resurrection is another very basic structure that you are going to need early on. With that, you can revive your fallen hunters.
- Colosseum is required if you want to take part in PvP battles. You can unlock that feature once you reach normal difficulty.
- The inn, the restaurant, the tavern and the infirmary. Those four buildings are there to provide some quality of life for your hunters. Restaurants will sell food to hungry hunters, inn can heal the injured ones, inn is a place where they can clear exhaustion and the tavern uplifts their mood. Keep in mind that you will have to check what kind of materials those structures need in order to keep producing the goods!
- Blacksmith, alchemist and the jeweler. Those three structures will provide your hunters with weapons, armors, potions and accessories. The higher the level of these buildings, the better gear they will produce.
- Academy is where hunters learn their skills, techniques and also upgrade them.
- If you are wondering where you can upgrade hunter’s gears then Enchantment forge is what you are looking for.
- Reincarnation portal is the place where you can reincarnate your hunters. It’s very important as you progress further into the world of Evil Hunter Tycoon. If you want to know more about it, keep reading!
Follow the main quest in Evil Hunter Tycoon
Every great adventure must start from somewhere. In this case, it must start from the novice quests. The tasks given to the players at start, aim to introduce them to the game basic activities. You are learning more about the game while at the same time you can claim every quest reward.
On the top left of your screen, there’s a quest tracker to help you check your quest’s progress. Even if you are a seasoned player when it comes to games of this genre, Evil Hunter Tycoon has its own unique features that you will grow familiar to as you progress further into the game.
How to Reincarnate your Hunters?
In Evil Hunter Tycoon, players can reincarnate their hunters in order to make them stronger as they are facing different content. The only pre-requisite is for your hunter to be level 100. Every time a hunter reincarnates, their stats increase and their level resets to one. Once you have successfully completed a hunter reincarnation, you will receive a point. You can then use that point so your hunter learns a trait skill. Max level hunters who have reincarnated five times will stop earning EXP and they will gain Shadow Souls instead. Shadow Souls can be used for a second class change hunters.
Evil Hunter Tycoon guide - Hunters' roles
At start you can manage a total of maximum six hunters that you can keep in town. Obviously the more of them you have the better and they will make your in game life that much easier, but at the same time it can be challenging to manage all of them. Two more hunters will become available with each house upgrade.
There are five different hunter grades, starting from the lowest we have Normal, Rare, Superior, Heroic and Legendary ones.
As you keep progressing further into the game, recruiting new hunters is something that you should expect. After a while, you want to focus on the better ones, Superior grade or above that. That means that you will have to banish some of the low grades.
Another thing that we should take into consideration when we are creating our team of hunters is their role. Grade, as important as it is, it can only get you so far. Having the right team synergy is also very important. But how you build that synergy? Let’s check out hunter roles
- Paladin – Paladin will lead your team being in the front and acting as the melee tank of the formation. This is the only defensive hunter in game.
- Berserker – Berserker is another melee hunter that is considered to be something like an off tank.
- Ranger – Single target DPS glass cannon. Their defense is their ability to evade and dodge enemy attacks, but this is clearly an offensive hunter.
- Sorcerers – Area of effect magic damage is their main strength
How to reroll in Evil Hunter Tycoon?
A great start almost guarantees an enjoyable gaming experience, at least for a little while. Well, until we reach a point in the game where we realize that things are much more difficult than what we initially thought. But anyway, a great start is important, and for that, we need good hunters, both legendary and heroic!
RNG, our old friend is here to stand in our way again. So how do we fight it? How do we fight that invisible enemy? We perform a very old ritual, we reroll and we hope for the best and this Evil Hunter Tycoon guide will help you out with it!
Worry not, in case we fail the ritual, we can always delete and re-install Evil Hunter Tycoon and try again. But let us show you the process step by step.
- Download Evil Hunter Tycoon.
- Install and open the game.
- The first thing you want to do is claim every reward in your mailbox. Somewhere on the top right of your screen, tap the mail icon and then select 'Receive All' to receive the rewards.
- With all the free gems that you claimed from the rewards, is time to invite some hunters and hope for the best. First, we tap on the Hunter Waiting and then we select Free Invitation. After a short AD, we get a free summon. Not bad. After that, use your gems to invite some more hunters.
- If you are not happy with the result, you can always delete the game and re-install it and then repeat the process!
How to play Evil Hunter Tycoon on PC?
Maybe because your phone is an older device or simply because you don’t enjoy gaming on your mobile that much, for whatever reason, you can install Evil Hunter Tycoon on your computer.
Since there’s no ‘official’ PC version of the game though, first you will have to install an emulator on your computer. There are different options such as the very popular Bluestacks, LDPlayer and so on, the choice is yours. Don’t worry about it, the process as you’ll see below is very simple. D ta
- First follow this link to download either Bluestacks or LDPlayer.
- Just follow the instructions and install the emulator of your choice.
- Open your freshly installed emulator and go to Google Play Store.
- Search “Evil Hunter Tycoon” and download the game.
- Once the game installation is done, you should see a shortcut on your emulator’s desktop.
- Tap on the icon to run the game.
That's it! We hope that our whole Evil Hunter Tycoon guide was useful for you! Even if you pick up just one tip, you'll still be a bit better than the day before!