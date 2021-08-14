Looking for an extra source that allows you to grow your Arsenal of weapons for free? In that case, codes are the way to go. The Arsenal codes listed in this article can be redeemed right away and will allow you to claim new skins, announcers and lots more besides.

Arsenal is an award-winning FPS title that’s full of bazookas, guns and a massive range of weapons that's playable through Roblox. While playing the game, you will battle through numerous adventurous levels and missions. After you start grinding the levels, you will get tons of Batllebucks, so make sure to try out various loadouts and combos of weapons.

We also have a collection of other Roblox codes, so make sure to bookmark us as we always keep these pages up to date.

Active Arsenal codes

FLAMINGO – Redeem code to get the Flamingo announcer voice

PET – Redeem code to get the PetrifyTV announcer voice

F00LISH – Redeem code to get the Jackeryz skin

KITTEN – Redeem code to get the Koneko announcer voice

POG – Redeem code to get the bucks

POKE – Redeem code to get the Poke skin

CBROX – Redeem code to get the Phoenix skin

TROLLFACE – Redeem code to get the bucks

ANNA – Redeem code to get the Anna skin

Bandites – Redeem code to get the Bandites announcer voice

GARCELLO – Redeem code to get the Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote

JOHN – Redeem code to get the John announcer voice

3BILLY – Redeem code to get the Holoend kill effect

BLOXY – Redeem code to get the free money

EPRIKA – Redeem code to get the Eprika announcer voice

– Redeem code to get the Eprika announcer voice ROLVE – Redeem code to get the Fanboy skin

Expired

CAKEBELIE

MIGHTYBANDITES21

NEWMILO

TRICKORTREAT

TheBloxies

birth

Soggy

JulyDays !

! CastlersUnusual100k

unusualbias

oopsL8

Spooky -Season

-Season UnfairBias

xmas2020

NEWMILO (WOMAN)

How to redeem Arsenal codes?

First off, launch the game

Wait until all the resources have completed loading

Click on the Twitter icon which will open the promo codes section

Copy one of the Arsenal codes from the list above

Paste it in the box and tap on redeem

Claim your reward!