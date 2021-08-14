Looking for an extra source that allows you to grow your Arsenal of weapons for free? In that case, codes are the way to go. The Arsenal codes listed in this article can be redeemed right away and will allow you to claim new skins, announcers and lots more besides.
Arsenal is an award-winning FPS title that’s full of bazookas, guns and a massive range of weapons that's playable through Roblox. While playing the game, you will battle through numerous adventurous levels and missions. After you start grinding the levels, you will get tons of Batllebucks, so make sure to try out various loadouts and combos of weapons.
We also have a collection of other Roblox codes, so make sure to bookmark us as we always keep these pages up to date.
Active Arsenal codes
- FLAMINGO – Redeem code to get the Flamingo announcer voice
- PET – Redeem code to get the PetrifyTV announcer voice
- F00LISH – Redeem code to get the Jackeryz skin
- KITTEN – Redeem code to get the Koneko announcer voice
- POG – Redeem code to get the bucks
- POKE – Redeem code to get the Poke skin
- CBROX – Redeem code to get the Phoenix skin
- TROLLFACE – Redeem code to get the bucks
- ANNA – Redeem code to get the Anna skin
- Bandites – Redeem code to get the Bandites announcer voice
- GARCELLO – Redeem code to get the Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an emote
- JOHN – Redeem code to get the John announcer voice
- 3BILLY – Redeem code to get the Holoend kill effect
- BLOXY – Redeem code to get the free money
- EPRIKA – Redeem code to get the Eprika announcer voice
- ROLVE – Redeem code to get the Fanboy skin
Expired
- CAKEBELIE
- MIGHTYBANDITES21
- NEWMILO
- TRICKORTREAT
- TheBloxies
- birth
- Soggy
- JulyDays!
- CastlersUnusual100k
- unusualbias
- oopsL8
- Spooky-Season
- UnfairBias
- xmas2020
- NEWMILO (WOMAN)
How to redeem Arsenal codes?Follow these steps to redeem Arsenal codes promptly.
- First off, launch the game
- Wait until all the resources have completed loading
- Click on the Twitter icon which will open the promo codes section
- Copy one of the Arsenal codes from the list above
- Paste it in the box and tap on redeem
- Claim your reward!