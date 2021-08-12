It's day number two of LaunchPad #5, which means we have another wonderful stream taking place later today at 5 pm UK time / 9 am Pacific Time and will run until 7 pm UK time / 11 pm Pacific. If you're excited for more reveals, gameplay and mobile games-based chatter, make sure you join James Gilmour and Sophia Aubrey Drake over on our Twitch and YouTube channels.

Today we'll be showing plenty of trailers for some exciting-looking games such as Zombie Soup, OctoBrawl and SuperGrumz. You might already be familiar with some of the games on display if you're a fan of the Big Indie Pitch events Steel Media operates. There's plenty more to look forward to that we're not allowed to talk about just yet, such as 505 Games' big reveal. But who doesn't enjoy a good surprise?

If you don't have two hours to spare later on, but don't want to miss out, fear not. Once the stream has ended, a VOD will be available immediately afterwards on our Twitch and YouTube channels. Speaking of which, if you want to catch up on yesterday's fabulous event, you can check it out above.

There was plenty to see with news of Moonlighter heading for Android and a glimpse of Playdigious' excellent strategy game running on Android. We were also made to feel a tad hungry thanks to Noodle Souperstar and took a look at some of the best platform games on mobile.

Over the next week, we will write up a few of the reveals, so stay tuned to the site if you prefer to digest your news in smaller chunks. Meanwhile, if you'd like to chat about anything from either LaunchPad #5 stream, join our Discord and have a natter with like-minded folk.