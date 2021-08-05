Ramage’s rockstars Like Mike and Dimitri Vegas are back once again to rock the dance floor on Garena’s Free Fire.

The DJ duo had initially written the theme song for Free Fire’s Rampage campaign, a song that inspired everyone to commit to battle and moves both in and outside the Free Fire world. This time they’re back but in a much more immersive fashion.

To celebrate Free Fire’s 4th anniversary, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be entering the universe of Free Fire! That’s right. The 2nd ranked duo on DJ Maj’s Top 100 DJs list will now be immortalized as playable characters in Garena Free Fire’s fourth-anniversary celebration. The characters will be available from the 6th of August, and you’ll have to log in to the game to check them out.

It’s a fourth-anniversary party. So, there’s more to enjoy than these two DJ legends as well. The whole of Spawn Island has been redesigned purely to celebrate. You'll find Spawn island filled with rich and diverse colours, a precursor for all the amazing activities that are set to follow. You can also groove to new music there, while you prepare to be the last man standing.

A new episode on The Kelly Show (What’s Up Free Fire) is also live. In these series of episodes, Kelly from Free Fire shares updates and patch notes with all players. However, to celebrate the 4th anniversary, Moco is the host and he’s got the perfect news for all Free Fire fans.

As promised, the developers are working on a 1v1 mode. Meanwhile, Alok wins the award for the most popular character of the year among other awards, and he has a message for everyone on the episode, so go check it out!

A lot to celebrate and a lot to wait for. Download Free Fire for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Want more? Check out our 68 other Garena Free Fire news stories!