Joycity has just announced an exciting new update to Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War, and yes, it’s all about pets! In the highly anticipated Animal Companion System, players can now choose their very own animal buddy as they go out adventuring on the high seas, because even pirates need fluffy doggos and cuddly kittens every once in a while.

The customizable Animal Companion feature adds an extra level of maritime merrymaking as players feed and raise a Puppy, Parrot Chick, Baby Monkey, or Kitten. Showering these pets with lots of TLC comes with tons of perks, of course, as each type of companion will offer a significant boost to a player’s stats when it comes to hunting, voyage and collecting speeds, power, and capacity.

Along with the new pet system comes the sizzling hot Caribbean Pass, as well as the Korean-inspired Tactician, Baek, who can deal devastating AOE damage to unwitting foes out on the open sea.

Ready to find out if the pirate’s life is for you? Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about this exciting new update.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War news stories!