Neowiz has finally launched the Clan Update for Golf Impact! The classic 1v1 golf game is officially introducing clans in a new update that is available now for iOS and Android users.

This new update will allow players worldwide to create clans with members from any location. Players can then represent their clan in 1v1 matches. Clans that reach the top of the table will receive rewards that you won’t want to miss out on.

As you and your clan members earn more and more points, your clan will be climbing up two ladders - regional and worldwide - with the ultimate aim of reaching the number one spot! Imagine the rewards your clan will get for being at the top.

Golf Impact has only recently launched on 3rd May but has already amassed a huge player base. The addition of Clans is the first in a planned series of updates for the game so keep an eye out! There’s a lot to look forward to if you're a fan of the game.

The game is easy to learn, but more difficult to completely master. You won’t immediately be the best player in the world, but once you get the hang of the gameplay, it is nothing but absolute fun. And for those of you who consider yourself to be a high-level player, there’s a challenge for you. Neowiz is opening Tour 11 in Golf Impact. This adds the beautiful Mount Fuji into the game and it promises to test the top golfers’ skills.

Golf Impact is a thrilling and adrenaline pumping golf experience where players can compete with each other to win awesome prizes and now they can represent their clans as well.

Download Golf Impact on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and take your shot at becoming the number one clan.