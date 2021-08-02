KonoSuba: Fantastic Days fans now have more reasons to celebrate the upcoming launch of the character-collecting mobile RPG. Nexon’s adaptation of the hit anime series has just hit a million pre-registrations, and rewards - including character figurines - are aplenty.

Now that pre-registrations for KonoSuba: Fantastic Days are underway, fans can receive awesome prizes IRL such as Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds as well as Pop Up Parade figurines of Megumin and Aqua. The popular anime on Crunchyroll and HBO Max will soon land on iOS and Android devices this year, featuring fan faves like Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness. While the original Japanese voice actors (Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, and Ai Kayano) will reprise their roles in the game, the story is going to be totally brand-new.

If you’re eager to win prizes too, just head on over to the official website and join the limited-time giveaway. Four lucky fans will win Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds and a Megumin Figurine, while six winners will bring home Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds and a Megumin or Aqua Figurine (Winter Version). Meanwhile, 18 winners will score a Megumin or Aqua Figurine (Winter Version), so there’s plenty of chances to get lucky.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is coming to iOS and Android soon as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases later this year. If you just can't wait until then, be sure to stay tuned to the game’s official Twitter channel for the announcement of winners as well as the latest developments. There’s no official release date as of yet, but the game does promise to bring “fantasy, laughter, and explosions”, so it’s bound to be a hoot.

