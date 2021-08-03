Get Used to Power Judgement
As with many golf games, judging your power on tee shots and approach shots can be key to your success and that's no different here with Deep Golf. When you pull down on your screen, you'll see an arrow pop-out showing you where you're aiming and your power.
Hit the ball a few times and you'll start to become familiar with how it travels. It's really just all about repetition, and then once you're comfortable, you'll know how much power to utilize, no matter how a hole is designed on the underground course.
And there's not much pressure, so you can try and focus on perfecting your skills early on. Accuracy is also extremely important but poor power timing can result in your shot being hit too hard or too light, leaving you a tricky shot afterwards. Get cosy with the power and you'll be golden.
Survey the Design
Again, just like with other golf games and real golf, the course is your test. So, this means that it's a good idea to quickly take a look at the hole and what's in front of you. This will help you decide the best way to approach your next shot.
Interestingly enough, Deep Golf doesn't throw a ton of hazards at you. Instead, the game cleverly uses the underground, cave-like design as its "hazard" for the most part. There will be water at times, but you will hardly notice it on occasion, especially early on.
And just because there isn't an abundance of hazards, that doesn't mean that the holes can't be tricky. Hitting rocks for example can leave you in tight spots. There are small areas on some of the holes where your golf ball can roll to. So, in short, just make sure that you take a quick gander before swinging away.
Keep Ball Physics in Mind
As mentioned, Deep Golf's overall gameplay is pretty simple. However, one thing that isn't simple is ball physics. In fact, the physics are very good and pretty satisfying. But, keep in mind how the ball moves after it lands on the ground.
The ball may have a little extra roll to it, so this will make it easier to judge your power. You also need to bear in mind the underground terrain and just each hole's design like we talked about. In close shots, it's all about having the right amount of touch and letting the ball roll.
Sometimes, the ball may stop at the edge of the hole and that's OK. It's better than overshooting it entirely, leaving you with a tougher shot depending on the layout. Approach shots can be the trickiest to judge power-wise, but knowing how the ball moves can give you a little help.