Nexters has just announced the release of Chibi Island, a charming farm and adventure game on mobile that’s out now on iOS and Android devices following a successful soft launch. The colourful title lets players discover the secrets of the Pyramid while engaging in fun battles, solving mini-games, and living an idyllic yet satisfying farm life.

Chibi Island also combines match-3 gameplay with exciting daily quests, plus new in-game themes such as Wild West and ancient China. The game comes as a spiritual successor of Island Experiment, a casual farm game that was first launched way back in 2014 on social media channels. It had nearly 30 million installs that proved its popularity with players of all ages - which is where the new and improved Chibi Island comes in.

Featuring a deeper and more engaging storyline as well as lots of additional game mechanics, Chibi Island retains Island Experiment’s visually pleasing art style and aesthetics but with a revamped experience. Players can enjoy a robust in-game economy that will elevate the farm management experience, as well as dive into a compelling narrative with a thrilling finale.

Players will not only build structures to expand their farm, but they’ll also explore the land to find hidden treasures as well as set up fun decors, deliver requests for villagers, and trade resources. If you’re eager to give the game a go, Chibi Island is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game.

Are you on the lookout for the coolest adventures to embark on from your mobile device? Have a look at our list of the top 15 best adventure games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)!