Pokemon Unite might have only released a week ago, but the game has already expanded its roster of characters with the addition of Gardevoir. The Embrace Pokemon is a ranged attacker and is listed as an intermediate difficulty character.

You can check out her stats below, which immediately scream glass cannon to me. Her offensive stats are very high at 4.5/5, but her Endurance and Mobility are a mere 1.5/5, suggesting you'll need to be vigilant when it comes to your positioning to avoid swiftly being struck down.

Some details on Gardevoir's stats and moves before it joins us for Unite Battles starting tomorrow! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/rMfd6gFTBx — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 27, 2021

Attention, Trainers! Gardevoir is arriving to the shores of Aeos Island on July 28! Keep your eyes open for when this Ranged Attacker steps into battle this Wednesday! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/3eurxLvZH5 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 27, 2021

As for her moves, she starts with Teleport mapped to ZR, which will be switched for either Psyshock or Future Sight at level six. Meanwhile, her R ability starts as Confusion and gets replaced with either Psychic or Moonblast at level eight. Her Unite Move is called Fairy Singularity and warps the space in a set area, pulling Pokemon in and damaging them when the space vanishes.Alongside the arrival of Gardevoir, a few bugs have been addressed, including Muscle Band not functioning correctly when equipped to Charizard. And that's it for now. The next Pokemon due to be added to the game is Blastoise, meaning all three Kanto starters will be playable.

Pokemon Unite is currently only available on Nintendo Switch but will release on the App Store and Google Play later this year. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Pokémon Unite articles!