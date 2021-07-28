Genshin Impact finally made its way to the Amazon Prime Gaming listing. And that means more loot for us, so long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber that is. If you are but aren't sure how to grab these rewards, this article will outline the steps for how to claim them.

Genshin Impact’s gacha system is widely known, particularly after it made headlines by collecting $1 Billion in revenue. Despite that, the developers are quite generous as they regularly give away codes and hold multiple events that let players collect exclusive gifts and rewards by simply participating in them.

If you’re not familiar with Amazon Prime Gaming, it is a subscription that comes with a Prime membership where you can download free games and offers in-game content for your favourite games and a monthly subscription on Twitch.

Genshin Impact rewards" loading="lazy">

How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards?

Before we begin the process of claiming the reward, it's important to point out that the steps of claiming the gifts are slightly different for iOS and Android. Fear not though, we will provide you with the steps for claiming them on both types of devices.

Firstly, head to the Amazon Prime Gaming page to claim the Genshin Impact code. Log in with the account associated with your Prime subscription. Once you have successfully redeemed the code, follow the steps below to claim it instantly.

For Android devices

Launch the game and head to the Paimon menu

Locate the settings tab and click on it

After that, tap on the Account tab and select Redeem Code

Paste the code you copied from the Prime Gaming website and tap on the claim button

You will receive the rewards instantly via in-game email

For iOS devices

(Image Credits: Genshin Impact)

Head to the official code redemption website for Genshin Impact

Log in with your miHoYo account

Select the correct server and enter your character name

Paste the code and hit the redeem code button to receive the rewards via in-game email

What are the rewards included?

After you have successfully redeemed the code, you will receive 60 Primogems, 8 Hero’s Wit and 5 Mushroom Pizzas. As the game has been listed on the Prime Gaming loot list, keep an eye on the announcements as more new and exciting rewards are scheduled for the future.

