After the long wait, Sokobond is finally coming to mobile in 2022. As part of indie dev-turned-publisher Draknek & Friends’ mini-conference yesterday, the announcement also brings with it news of the puzzle game’s release on Switch this September 2nd, which is pretty exciting especially for eager fans of the award-winning title.

Sokobond is an elegant puzzle game that tackles chemistry without being boring as a brick. It features stunning minimalist elements and sleek designs infused with logical chemistry puzzles for the ultimate science aficionado. Players will have to solve hundreds of brainteasing puzzles as a beautiful musical score serenades them in the background.

Before you dismiss the game as just another nerdy title for chemistry buffs, it’s actually very welcoming in the sense that there’s no chemistry knowledge needed to enjoy the game. There are no barriers to entry for those who are a bit more spatially challenged. It’s all for the love of science, so if you haven’t been paying attention to your teacher in class, these chemical compounds won’t really give you a hard time about it.

Assembling molecules is immensely satisfying thanks to the sound effects, and as you progress through the levels, you’ll encounter more complicated bonds and obstacles along the way. If you fancy having a look at how the game is played, you can take a sneak peek at the gameplay trailer embedded in the clip above.

Sokobond will be available to download in 2022 for both iOS and Android devices. For now, you can visit the official website to know more about the game, as well as find out how you can play it on other platforms available at the moment.

