WWE: Champions has just announced pop culture icon Snoop Dogg’s return to the WWE mobile game. The world-renowned music artist pops into the game as a new character inspired by a few of his early shoots, as he hosts a special in-game event to hype up the countdown to the upcoming WWE SummerSlam.

The past and present Doggfather collide as the hip-hop icon bursts into the ring in his 1990s gear. There are more than 300 WWE Superstars and Legends on WWE: Champions’ roster, and now, Snoop fans can see him come to life in the game as a WWE superfan who’s made multiple appearances at WWE events like WrestleMania® and Raw.

“Come with me and WWE as we jam towards SummerSlam,” Snoop Dogg says. “Which Snoop will you put in the ring? Whether you pick the young OG or the current me, it’s going to be a good time for fans of WWE and the Doggfather.”

The special SummerSlam event also adds a new version of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, as well as a special block party-themed arena to soak up the sun, sand, and sea. The arena will have everything from palm trees to awesome cars. To top it all off, the all-new Endurance Mode Stipulation Tour makes an entrance, where players can fight in Superstar matches and prove their worth against a maxed-out ultimate Snoop. Can you wear out the Doggfather for the ultimate bragging rights?

Finally, a special sweepstakes event gives players a chance to score autographed Snoop Dogg vinyl and official Snoop Dogg t-shirts IRL. Scopely’s WWE: Champions 2021 is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can catch SummerSlam on August 21st at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE network around the world.

