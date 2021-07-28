Two popular mobile titles are coming to Switch later this year - A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build and Cosmic Express. Thanks to indie dev-turned-publisher Draknek & Friends’ mini-conference yesterday, Switch players can now enjoy the same puzzling goodness these two hits have brought mobile players over the years.

Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 2nd, Cosmic Express is a puzzle adventure that lets you build a train route for a quirky space colony, all while trying to figure out how such an adorable-looking game can be so darn challenging. You’ll need to traverse hundreds of levels to help tons and tons of hopeful aliens find a home - now that’s a mighty worthy cause.

Meanwhile, A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build is also a relaxing puzzle title (with a meditative soundtrack) that puts you in the shoes of an odd little creature trying its hardest to build a really good snowman, because a barren world without snowmen is pretty bleak, isn’t it? There’s just something about these quiet experiences on mobile that really elevates a puzzle game to a league of its own, and it’s a quality you can expect from puzzle powerhouse Draknek & Friends.

Ready to dive into puzzles with a whole lot of heart? Both award-winning titles are priced at $4.99 a pop for both iOS and Android devices, and you can check out how to download them (as well as more info about the games) from the respective official websites here and here. You can also have a look at the embedded trailers for both games to get a feel of the gameplay.

