In a mini-conference yesterday, indie dev-turned-publisher Draknek & Friends unleashed a flurry of exciting announcements involving their charming IPs, with news about upcoming releases and delightful updates to their award-winning titles. In particular, popular puzzle game A Monster’s Expedition is getting a Switch release and a major expansion that’s available on all platforms for free.

A Monster’s Expedition follows the tale of a cuddly monster’s, well, expedition, as you navigate through charming landscapes in a vibrant post-apocalyptic world. The puzzle game was released on PC and Apple Arcade in September last year, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch on August 5th. It will also include a free Museum Expansion update.

Featuring a relaxing soundtrack that adds to the ultra-chill vibe of the open-world puzzle adventure, the game puts you in the shoes of an adorable monster who’s curious to learn more about humans. As for the free Museum Expansion update, players can expect more than 100 new puzzle islands plus over a dozen exhibits to explore. If you’re adventurous enough, you might even stumble upon the famous “Reluctant Drink Sac” or the dreaded “Leech-Powered Surgeon”.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s essentially a chill puzzle title where you push trees to reveal paths and explore the world around you to learn more about the mythical humans they all keep talking about. Some pathways are easily spotted, while some will take a little super-sleuthing to uncover (to keep puzzle aficionados happy and satisfied). It’s the end of the world and humans are long gone, but thanks to the bright and cheery atmosphere (and the cute monster), the apocalypse doesn’t seem so bad.

If you’re curious about how a curious monster sees the remnants of humanity from a different perspective, you can catch A Monster’s Expedition on the Apple Arcade subscription service for $4.99 a month.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best puzzle games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)?