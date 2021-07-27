Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo is soaking in the sun, sand, and sea with its very own in-game summer event. This colourful dino park tycoon title from upjers lets players build, nourish, and expand their very own dino park using their management skills and business acumen, all while keeping dino buddies in the park happy and healthy.

The heat is definitely on, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay cool inside the park. In Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo’s special summer event, players can enjoy beach-style deco all around the park, including trendy sunshades with tropical fruit designs, inviting deck chairs for lounging around, and even a fun beach volleyball court. Players can also score the new Hadrosaurus (with a 3% breeding chance) as a reward for participating in the event.

Chill out under the fruit trees and cool down with some collectible ice cream you can gather at specific intervals. Once a pin appears above a particular beach deco, you can collect ice cream in exchange for awesome rewards - plus, there’s a community prize for all the ice cream collected by all players before August 10th.

Whip out those beach umbrellas and start stretching out on those hammocks this season in Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo. What better way to breed dinosaurs and watch the little ones play around their enclosures than with a summery vibe all over the park? It’s available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you’re eager to know more about this charming and vibrant title, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Eager to prove that you’re a business-savvy mobile gamer? Check out our list of the top 15 best tycoon games for Android phone and tablets!

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Dinosaur Park: Primeval Zoo news stories!