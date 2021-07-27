On 27th July, during a Livestream, Netmarble finally announced the release date for their highly-anticipated open-world ARPG, Marvel Future Revolution.

The news of the development of the game was first announced during the Marvel Mystery Panel at PAX East 2020. Around a year later, Netmarble open pre-registrations for both Android and iOS.

During the ensuing development period, there were no major announcements regarding the progress. Netmarble did carry out a soft launch in Canada but didn’t plan to expand it to other regions. Instead, they decided to hold out until the game was released globally on both the App Store and Google Play.

What is Marvel Future Revolution?

Marvel Future Revolution is all about the creation of a Primary Earth where you play as a superhero and fight against the enemies and other potential threats. The superheroes are based on the original Marvel universe and will include the likes of Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and lots more.

On top of that, the developers have mentioned that a brand new storyline will be told in the game where the fan favourite heroes are featured and, for now at least, eight of them will be playable. Most importantly, this game is set to become Marvel's first open-world action RPG on mobile and players are very excited about going hands-on with it.

The game renders the graphics using the popular Unreal Engine. Apart from the visually impressive elements, the developers have also focussed on creating a mesmerizing soundtrack for the game. To treat players, they have added cinematic scenes in between fights that play those soundtracks.

When is the official Marvel Future Revolution release date?

According to the Livestream on 27th July 2021, the official announcement stated that the game is set to release on August 25th, 2021 for both Android and iOS. Players who have pre-registered for the game will get notified through their respective app stores on release.

Is it free-to-play?

Can we play Marvel Future Revolution on PC?

According to the information we have gathered from the official sources, Marvel Future Revolution use a free-to-play model. As such, like any other mobile RPG , it will contain IAPs that can be purchased with real cash for various in-game items.You are likely aware of the fact that emulators are the only way of playing a mobile game on PC. At the time of writing this article, there is no solid information about the emulator support for the game.

Although various RPG titles are being supported by the emulators, we can’t guarantee the success of running Marvel Future Revolution on any emulator. However, if the game does support emulators in the future, we will make sure to put out a how-to piece to help you run the game easily.

Here you can take a look at the table below which shows the minimum requirements to run an emulator on a PC.

Minimum Recommended OS Win 7 above Win 10 HDD 5GB 10GB RAM 4GB 8GB Processor Intel/AMD Intel/AMD

Is Marvel Future Revolution pay to win?

Before the release of the game, it is hard to answer if it is going to be pay-to-win or not. However, it is definitely a good question as RPG games often involve numerous microtransactions but we can only confirm or deny this after the game launches on mobile.

How to download Marvel Future Revolution before the official release?

Before the launch date announcement, the game was officially soft-launched in Canada. So, if you were residing in Canada then you could have got your hands on it prior to the full release. Shortly after the announcement, the servers in Canada became inactive and players are no more able to log in and play.

Apart from that, there are multiple third-party websites that are hosting the APK file for the game. We would not advise you to download the game and install it as the game is yet to release globally. Also, in this process, your mobile device might get infected with viruses and malware.

Can Marvel Future Revolution run offline?

As an online ARPG title, Marvel Future Revolution will not function properly without an active internet connection. For a better gaming experience, make sure to connect to a good and stable WiFi connection.

Is there a PvP mode?

Is it related to other Marvel titles of Netmarble?

Yes. Marvel Future Revolution will have a variety of different modes available when the game releases on August 25th. This will include 10 v 10 matches and, if you prefer PvE, there are missions that can be completed co-operatively.Absolutely not. Netmarble has clearly stated that Marvel Future Revolution will have a unique storyline and has no link with the rest of the titles.