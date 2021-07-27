A new and exclusive expansion will be releasing for Magic: The Gathering Arena! Releasing on 12th August, “Jumpstart: Historic Horizons” is an expansion will feature 31 additional and exclusive cards that have been specifically designed for Magic: The Gathering Arena.

For this new and digital environment, Wizards of the Coast are introducing three mechanics into the game:

Seek

Perpetually

Conjure

Powerful tutors pick a random card from their deck that fits into some specific criteria. There will be no shuffling, no time spent looking at the card, a random card will be picked, and the game will continue.This mechanic will permanently change the characteristics of the card no matter where they go. It makes use of MTG Arena’s ability to alter digital objects wherever they are throughout the course of the game.As the name suggests, Conjure lets you create cards out of thin air, but in the form of a digital object. Although, this digital object will still act and behave like any normal card. While the plain useful cards can be conjured using this mechanic, you can use powerful spells and artefacts to conjure much more powerful cards ranging from Tropical Island to Stromfront Pegasus and more.

But it doesn’t end here. The expansion is titled Historic Horizon, and besides these 31 new cards, you will also have the chance to use hundreds of reprints, which will include cards from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons 2.

These cards can all be crafted from Wildcards that have the appropriate rarity and can also be received from packets opened during the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event. Another thing is that the packets will not feature Basic Lands because they will automatically be received when you choose packets during the event.

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons begins on the 12th of August and will go on till the 9th of September. Entry will cost 2,000 Gold or 400 Gems so be sure you begin stocking up from now itself.

Download Magic: The Gathering Arena for free on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

