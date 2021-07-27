A new month means new updates coming to Pokemon GO! This month will feature the Ultra Unlock from Pokemon GO Fest 2021, new Research Breakthrough Encounters, Pokemon in raids, and numerous events.

To kick it off, from 1st August for the entire month, you will encounter Chimecho in your Research Breakthrough encounters and get double XP too. From the same day, and every Monday in August that follows, you can purchase Remote Raid Pass and other items in the shop once.

Throughout August, the new Pokemon you can find in five-star raids include Dialga and Palkia and their shiny variants as well! In the Mega raids, you get the opportunity to get yourself a Mega Charizard X, Mega Ampharos, Mega Beedrill and a Mega Pidgeot. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s from 6:00-7:00 pm local time are “Raid Hours” which is where your raid-able Pokemon will be featured.

Pokemon Go’s spotlight hours take place every Tuesday between 6:00-7:00 pm local time. This month you’ll find Magnemite, East Sea Shellos, West Sea Shellos, and two more mystery Pokemon we do not know about yet. Besides being able to catch these Pokemon, there are also bonuses like earning 2x Stardust, 2x Catch or Evolve XP, or 2x Catch or Transfer Candy.

Next up, there's August’s Community day event, taking place on the 14th and 15th August from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time each day. It will feature Eevee, the Pokemon with multiple evolutionary paths!

As for the big event of the month, the first two parts of Ultra Unlock - Time and Space will take place in August, Part 1 is already underway and will continue until August 3rd. Part 2 will begin on August 6th and end on 17th August. Catch all the details about that event in our recent article.

To end the month, Go Battle Night will begin on August 26th. You can check out all the specifics for August’s events on the Pokemon Go website.

What event are you looking most forward to?

