Are you looking to grab some free Starry Love in-game items using redeem codes? If the answer is a 'Yes', then you have come to the right place. Today, we will share the list of updated Starry Love redeem codes in this post. By using each one, you can get free diamonds, minor cash, outfits, and much more.

List of Starry Love Redeem Codes

hxekno1 – Redeem this code to get 50 Diamonds, Vitality Milk Tea, and Minor Cash.

Make sure you enter them correctly, including any special characters and capital letters to avoid any errors.

Starry Love redeem codes are time-bound, so make sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire. You can bookmark this page and visit it often to look for gifts, as we will try to keep updating this post with new codes.

How to redeem Starry Love redeem codes?

Open the game and go to settings. (The settings icon can be accessed by expanding the menu by clicking on the star icon right above the Story button, in the bottom right of the screen)

Now click on the 'redemption code' button

Enter any of the codes mentioned above and click on the 'redeem' button

Now go to your in-game mails, and you collect the reward

That's pretty much it. The rewards will then be added to your account, and you can then use them as you like

Code redemption in Starry Love is a pretty easy task. If you have played the game even for a couple of days, you will likely be aware of the redemption process in the game. But if you have just joined the game or are having trouble figuring it out, then just follow the steps below to redeem the codes for some rewards:

About Starry Love

Starry Love is a free-to-play mobile otome romance game. It is an RPG that takes you on a romantic journey filled with love and sees you meeting many handsome men. It's a perfect game for anyone who enjoys forming virtual relationships with attractive anime guys.

The game is set in the city of StarTale, which is filled with excitement, love, and romance. Talking of features of the game, it offers excellent customization options. Everything from skin tone, outfits and the haircuts of the celebrity avatar can be changed and customized as per the players' wishes before you enter the game. The game comes preloaded with many beautiful outfits, and a wide range of style ventures are provided to choose from.

Starry love is available to download on both Google Play Store and App Store.