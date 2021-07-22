FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS has been bringing pixelated joy to both fans of the franchise and newcomers to the beloved IP for the longest time, and it’s a hit for a reason. The action-packed mobile RPG from gumi Inc. and SQUARE ENIX features a compelling storyline and deep character progression made more appealing with its charming pixel art.

If you need another reason to get into the game, then the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE collaboration event is the perfect icing to the cake. Just what can players expect from this thrilling crossover?

A walk down memory lane

There’s no mistaking the stunning graphics and animations of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, but FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS takes things up a notch by revamping fan favourite characters and reimagining them in adorable pixel art form.

Players can experience their long-time faves come to life in a different way, summon iconic characters from the insanely popular IP, and even battle iconic foes as they reminisce about the best moments from FFVII Remake in a format that’s made for mobile.

Summons galore

FFBE’s partnership lets players nab a free Cetra Descendant Aerith unit from now until August 18th. Avalanche’s Tifa will also be available to summon from July 29th onwards.

The crossover event will feature a special discounted price of the 4 step-up summon. For 2,000 Lapis, you can enjoy 10x Summon. Afterward, there will be a 10+1 Summon for 3,000 Lapis each for the second and third steps. Then, Step 4 is a 10+1 Summon that includes 1 x 5?/NV guaranteed and a 5% rate for NV for 4,000 Lapis.

Log in and be rewarded

There are two login bonus events during this FFBE x FFVII Remake collab. The Anniversary Conclusion Login Bonus runs from July 22nd to August 18th, letting players score everything from a New CG LB unit to a Guaranteed Ticket (5?/NV). Up to 5000 Lapis are also up for grabs here.

Meanwhile, the Language of Flowers Login Bonus runs from July 22nd to July 29th, letting players nab EX awakening materials for Cetra Descendant Aerith by clearing her quest in order to awaken her to EX+2.

Exhilarating raid event

Finally, The Town That Never Sleeps Raid Event begins on July 22nd, letting players obtain “Reno (FFVII REMAKE)”. Not only does Reno look hella cool, but he also has Neo Vision awakening capabilities. Players will also be able to acquire exclusive equipment and materials for leveling up units.

Apart from the free daily 10x Summon from July 22nd to August 20th, there are tons of other cool in-game goodies in store for players as the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE collab kicks things off with a bang. If you’re eager to join in on the festivities, FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

